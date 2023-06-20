3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign

FILE - Zhu Yong, right, tries to shield himself from photographers as he leaves federal court, May 31, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Zhu was one of three met accused of participating in an escalating series of scare tactics aimed at repatriating a former Chinese official who was living quietly in New Jersey. Zhu was convicted of acting as an illegal foreign agent, stalking, interstate stalking conspiracy and conspiring to act as an illegal foreign agent. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)