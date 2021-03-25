New York City launches push to vaccinate theatre workers

People enjoy a sunny day in Times Square in New York, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. After the virus descended on New York, the only sounds in the streets were wailing ambulance sirens. A year after the pandemic began, the nation‚Äôs largest metropolis -- with a lifeblood based on round-the-clock hustle and bustle, push and pull -- is adapting and showing new life. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)