Tight-knit Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting

Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager of the Sikh Coalition reads a statement on the groups response after the group met at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to formulate the groups response to the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)