NJ takes over Paterson police after crisis worker's shooting

FILE - New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin speaks in Trenton, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020. On Monday, March 27, 2023, Platkin says his office has taken control of the police department in the state's third-largest city, Paterson. The announcement came less than a month after Paterson police officers fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini, File)