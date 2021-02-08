In Denmark, some school classes resume amid lockdown easing

A boy washes his hands, on arrival at Tved School, in Svendborg, on the island of Funen, Denmark, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Students in the lower grades returned to the classrooms after schools were closed in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday it was uncertain when older students would return to school. (Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)