2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Kueng and two other former Minneapolis police officers former Minneapolis officers are on trial in February 2022, on federal civil rights charges in George Floyd's death. All three are expected to testify. Kueng took the stand Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 in the trial. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)