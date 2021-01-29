John Chaney, commanding Temple basketball coach, dies at 89

FILE - A statue of former Temple coach John Chaney is unveiled before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, file photo. John Chaney, one of the nation’s leading Black coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame basketball career at Temple, has died. He was 89. His death was announced by the university Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)