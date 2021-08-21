Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Christina and Josh Tidmore, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19, and with conflicting viewpoints filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait to get vaccinated. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough they initially thought was sinus trouble. On Aug. 11, he died of COVID-19 at a north Alabama hospital as Tidmore watched a doctor and her team frantically try to resuscitate her husband. (Christina Tidmore via AP)