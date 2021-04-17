Myanmar pardons prisoners, unclear if coup foes among them

Zay Yar Lwin, center left in white, and Paing Pyo Min,center right in white, – both members of the Peacock Generation, a traditional theatrical troupe sentenced to prison in 2019 for their gibes about the military, walk through a crowd after their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Myanmar's junta on Saturday announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the new year holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear if they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the February coup. (AP Photo)