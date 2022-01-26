Russia says US gives written response on Ukraine demands

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. Since 2014, the U.S. has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance.(Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP)