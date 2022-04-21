In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

Muslim student Ayesha Anwar, 18, unable to attend school because of a statewide ban on the hijab in classes, chats with her friends at a cafe in Udupi, Karnataka state, India, Feb. 24, 2022. India's history is pockmarked with bloody communal violence dating back to the British partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947. But religious polarization has significantly increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, with minority Muslims often targeted for everything from their food and clothing style to inter-religious marriages. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)