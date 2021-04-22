Sahara's Polisario Front chief gets COVID treatment in Spain

In this image made from video, Brahim Ghali, leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front speaks to a crowd in Tindouf, Algeria, Feb. 27, 2021. The leader of the Polisario Front that leads the struggle for the self-declared Western Sahara republic has been brought to Spain to receive medical treatment, it was announced Thursday, April 22. Brahim Ghali, who is 73, leads the Algeria-backed pro-independence group representing the local Sahrawi population that has fought Moroccan forces for control of the territory in western Africa. Ghali was taken to Spain “for strictly humanitarian reasons," the foreign ministry said. (AP Photo)