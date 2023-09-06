Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum to be the ruling party's presidential candidate

FILE - Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and Claudia Sheinbaum, coordinator of the Morena political party, hold hands at an event at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The ruling MORENA party was set on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, to announce Sheinbaum as its candidate for the upcoming Mexican presidential elections, but runner-up and former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said the process is marred with irregularities. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)