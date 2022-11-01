Parkland victim's wife to shooter: 'You will cease to exist'

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted from the courtroom following a hearing regarding possible jury misconduct during deliberations in the penalty phase of his trial on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week — but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 1, that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for his Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at the Florida high school. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)