Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77

FILE - In this April 7, 1983 file photo, British pop group The Animals, from left, Hilton Valentine, Chas Chandler, John Steel, front row, Alan Price, and Eric Burdon, pose for photographers after announcing plans for a world tour, in London, England. Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77. The band’s label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 saying it was informed of the death by his wife Germaine Valentine. (AP Photo, File)