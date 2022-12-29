Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

FILE - Brazil's Marina Silva, a former environment minister, speaks during a session at the Brazil Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 12, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva named Silva as environment minister for his incoming government, indicating he will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)