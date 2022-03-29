'Grooming': The ubiquitous buzzword in LGBTQ school debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican governor signed the measure into law on Monday, March 28, 2022 following a news conference at a charter school in which he and several others spoke in support of it. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)