Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges

FILE - Amal el-Halabi holds her grandson Fares while her grandson Amro, 7, holds a picture of his father Mohammed el-Halabi, Gaza director of the international charity World Vision, who is detained and accused by Israeli security of diverting sums to Hamas that exceed its total budget, at his family house in Gaza City, Aug. 8, 2016. The Israeli district court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba found Mohammed el-Halabi guilty of several terrorism charges on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He has not yet been sentenced. Arabic on the picture reads, " the man of humanity." (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)