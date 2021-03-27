Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

Retired police dog Aron plays with a ball at the private "Veterans' Corner" shelter in Gierlatowo, in Poland, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. When they age, the dogs and horses that serve in Poland's police, Border Guard and other services cannot always count on a rewarding existence. Responding to calls from concerned servicemen, the Interior Ministry has proposed a bill that would give the animals an official status and retirement pension, hoping this gesture of “ethical obligation” will win unanimous backing. (AP Photo/Rafal Niedzielski)