Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)