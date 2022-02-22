All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The jury is deliberating in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors discussed the case for three hours Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, and were to resume Tuesday morning. The three men are serving life sentences for the murder of the 25-year-old Black man. (Pool, File)