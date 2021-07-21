Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

In this image taken from video provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a Proton-M booster rocket carrying the Nauka module blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Russia has successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station. The module is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)