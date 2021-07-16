Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass

FILE - in this , Thursday, April 1, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. Pope Francis cracked down on the spread of the old Latin Mass on Friday, July 16, 2021, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI's signature decisions in a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics. Francis reimposed the restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass that Benedict had relaxed in 2007. Francis said he was doing so because Benedict's reform had become a source of division in the church and been instrumentalized by Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)