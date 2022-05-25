Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

FILE - In this April 12, 2022, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after signing into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's Legislature has given final legislative approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill. Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)