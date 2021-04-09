The Latest: Germany remembers Philip's Naval service in WWII

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1982 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looks back as they drive through the crowd of athletes and officials during the closing ceremony of the 12th Commonwealth Games, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sports Centre, Brisbane, Australia. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Pool, File)