Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand

Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest while holding a banner that reads "We condemn the unlawful coup. No to dictatorship" Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Mandalay, Myanmar. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week's coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover. (AP Photo)