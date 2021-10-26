Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1996, file photo, former South Korean Presidents Roh Tae-woo, left, and Chun Doo-hwan, appear in court during their trial in Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, while being treated for an illness. He was 88. (Yonhap via AP, File)