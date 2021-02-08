Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, fourth from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. Wright, the Texas Republican who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday, Feb. 8. He was 67. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)