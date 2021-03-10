Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Yehiyeh Sinwar, the Hamas militant group's leader in the Gaza Strip, speaks to foreign correspondents, in his office in Gaza City. A Hamas official said Wednesday,March 10, 2021, that Sinwar has been re-elected as the group’s top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold. Sinwar, who is close to the group’s hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)