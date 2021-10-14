Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Jeff Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the former Justice Department lawyer. The panel on Oct. 13, 2021, said it is seeking documents and testimony fromc Clark, who aided President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)