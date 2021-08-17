After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. The R&B star gained weight and lost money while he awaits a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week, his lawyers said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at a court hearing. The revelations came as U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly in New York made a series of rulings to narrow down what evidence can be shown to jurors. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)