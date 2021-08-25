Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

FILE - Attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Nine lawyers, including Wood, allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)