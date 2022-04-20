Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol

Alexandra Kusminova pets her cat, named Mouse, as she sits on a bed settled in a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from the eastern region of the country in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. "We pray every day for everything to be fine, so many people and children have died. For what? Why this war? ", asks the 61-year-old woman, who left her home with her daughter and granddaughter, fleeing the Russian attacks in Avdiivka. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)