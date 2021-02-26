NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus' personal toll

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is shown this still image, from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's media availability, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in New York. Carranza announced Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, he would step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic's personal toll on his family. He will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross Porter, who becomes the first Black woman to lead the nation's largest public school district. (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)