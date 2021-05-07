Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: 'I am not a loser'

FILE - Glenn Close, nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in "The Wife," poses at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2019. Close is releasing an album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash on Friday. “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution,” is an 11-track spoken word jazz album that tackles heavy topics like race, politics and identity. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)