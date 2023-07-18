Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)