Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt holds a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Norway’s government says it's expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country because they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo. Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.” (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)