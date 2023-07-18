Thousands died in the Philippines' 'war on drugs.' An international probe will now go ahead

FILE. In this file photo released by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, on May 31, 2021. Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court ruled Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that an investigation into the Philippines so-called “war on drugs” can resume, rejecting Manila’s objections to the case going ahead at the global court. (Richard Madelo/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)