Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

From left, Stefan Bissegger from Switzerland of EF Education-Easy Post, Silvan Dillier from Switzerland of Alpecin-Deceuninck Stefan Kueng from Switzerland of Groupama-FDJ, and Raphael Meyer, CEO of Tudor Pro Cycling team, mourn their dead colleague Gino Maeder from Switzerland, who crashed the day before, at the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race, in Chur, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Gian Ehrenzelle/Keystone via AP)