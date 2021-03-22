UK judge says newspaper can delay statement on Meghan case

FILE - In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. A British newspaper doesn’t have to run a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory until it has had the chance to challenge the order, a judge ruled Monday March 22, 2021. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, File)