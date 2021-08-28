How much impact could Sturgis rally have on COVID caseload?

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 file photo, Bikers ride down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)