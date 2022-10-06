Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag

This image provided by Dan Vitale shows a U.S. flag signed by quarterback Tom Brady. Vitale, the owner of the flag, sued the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, saying the team caused irreparable damage to the flag by improperly displaying it at the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. The suit contends that after the flag had been on display for a couple of months, Brady’s signature written in blue Sharpie had significantly faded, which reduced the flag’s value by as much as $1 million. (Dan Vitale via AP)