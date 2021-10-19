Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

FILE - In this May 14, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks in Lincoln, Neb. Fortenberry expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges. In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021, he said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)