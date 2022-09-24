South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander of the carrier strike group, second from right, listens to a reporter's question during a news conference on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Friday ahead of the two countries' joint military exercise that aims to show their strength against growing North Korean threats. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)