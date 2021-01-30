Indian farmers begin hunger strike amid fury against Modi

An officer briefs fellow policemen at the site of an ongoing protests against farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Major Indian opposition parties boycotted the opening day of Parliament’s budget session Friday in solidarity with farmers engaged in a 2-month standoff over new agricultural laws the government refuses to repeal. The protests were marked by violence on Tuesday, India’s Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and on foot stormed the 17th century Red Fort in a brief but shocking takeover that played out live on news channels. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)