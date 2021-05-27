Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma amid more volcanic activity

Residents flee Goma, Congo Thursday, May 27, 2021, five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted. A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)