Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, center, celebrates with her family and supporters as ranked-choice tabulations were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 49th State Brewing Company in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)