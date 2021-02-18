Spain: Dozens arrested in fresh riots over rapper's jailing

Police officers clash with demonstrators following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasel. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)