Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. The Mexican drug kingpin, who was convicted in a New York federal court in February 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case, was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)