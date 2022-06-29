UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family who own a daycare where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California last February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets. (San Jose Police Department via AP, File)